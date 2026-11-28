After weeks of tense political negotiations, Herman Mashaba was elected as the next mayor of Johannesburg on Friday in a power-sharing deal that allows the African National Congress (ANC) to retain influence in the city.

Mashaba was mayor of the country’s economic hub from 2016 to 2019 under the banner of the pro-business Democratic Alliance (DA), before falling out with the party.

His return to power – now as leader of the centre-right ActionSA – was made possible by a coalition of rival parties.

The deal snubs Helen Zille, the candidate for Mashaba’s former party, despite the fact that that at 35 per cent, the DA won the most votes.

Johannesburg’s new coalition includes the ANC that came second with 20 per cent, the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters (6,5%), and former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party (5,6%).

Johannesburg has gone through seven mayors since the 2021 local elections as successive coalition governments have unravelled.

Activists say this has allowed parties to evade responsibility for the city’s failing services and financial mismanagement.

Zille said the DA would use its position in opposition to hold the new administration accountable.

A similar coalition deal played out in Tshwane, which includes the capital, Pretoria, where ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya was re-elected mayor, beating a DA candidate.

The 4 November polls confirmed a slump in support for the once-dominant ANC which won 30 per cent of votes at a national level in its worst-ever election performance.

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