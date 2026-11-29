Built inside a former Citroën showroom in the Belgian capital, Brussels, the Kanal-Centre Pompidou museum is opening its doors to the public on Saturday.

The building on the banks of a canal has been restored with three new ones added to the existing structure, making it the biggest museum complex in Europe.

Its 40,000 square metres features gallery spaces, two auditoria, a library, restaurants, a rooftop bar, and a research centre.

A partnership with Paris’ Centre Pompidou gives it sustained access to one of the leading collections of modern and contemporary art.

The Centre Pompidou’s director, Xavier Rey, says this will give people visiting the Kanal the opportunity to rediscover the great names from its collections.

“Matisse, Picasso, Delaunay, Man Ray – but also major contemporary artists who make us reflect on our modern age” will be on show, he says.

With a price tag of around $252 million, Kanal is Brussels’ boldest cultural undertaking in decades.

And after years of controversy, city officials are hoping it will have a big impact on tourism despite its budgetary constraints.

“The aim now is for Kanal to thrive and to showcase Brussels internationally,” says Boris Dilliès, Minister-President of the Brussels-Capital Region.

“And Kanal has everything it needs to do so, on a par with major museums such as the Guggenheim or MoMA, for example.”

Dilliès hopes the museum will see half a millions visitors per year, bringing significant economic benefits to the city.

What strikes Belgian art writer and curator, Barbara De Coninck, about the museum is its openness to the world.

“It is anything but a sealed-off bunker. It is anything but a museum reserved solely for specialists. It is a living place,” she says.

One of the open exhibitions, “An infinite woman”, explores how the profile of a Mangbetu women from Congo became a colonial symbol and how artists of African descent have reclaimed the imagery.

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