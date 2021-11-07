I composed a song every week as a boy –Lion

Budding singer, Oluwasaanu Sogo, aka Lion, has said that he started composing songs every week as a young boy.

He told Sunday Scoop, “Music began for me since I was a little boy. I recall that in those days, me and my brother used to compose at least a song every week during our holidays. We were lucky that our elder brother believed in us and encouraged us back then. I grew up loving afrobeats and I used to recreat it with my brother in different ways. I had always known music was in me.”

On the inspiration behind his recent collaboration with GT Da Guitarman, he said, “GT is one of the artistes I admired while growing up. I have wanted to be on the same song with him for a long time, so it’s a dream come true for me.”

Revealing the story behind his stage name, Lion, the Tire singer said, “Lions are well organised hunters with skills, strategies and great strength. Although they are not necessarily the biggest or strongest animals, they are referred to as the ‘kings of the jungle’, and I believe that’s a total representation of me. Jesus Christ is also referred to as the ‘Lion of Judah’ and I identify with that.”

