once used my school fees to book studio session –fast rising singer, Ratty





Talented Nigerian singer, Tobenna Alumona, popularly known as, Ratty, while describing the extent his love for music said that he one used his school fees to pay for a studio session at the beginning of his music career.

The singer who has so far recorded several songs, told New Telegraph in a chat that he has released a new EP titled “Full Moon” Some of the songs which are yet to be released “Holy Water”, “I Got You” featuring Mandy, “Dollz”, “Addiction”, “Dorari”, “How Dare You” featuring Teni, and “Dance”.





“Oh yeah, I’m currently working on a new EP, titled “FULL MOON” which will soon be hitting the street and airwaves” say from 12th of November 2021. It will be available on all digital platforms, and across radio stations in Nigeria.”





Ratty while giving details of his parental and educational background, said “My stage name is Ratty, born to a civil servants parent, I am a graduate of University of Harikov, i n Ukraine, I graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science in 2010.”

“I grew up in different part of Nige- ria, I would say my childhood days was sort of adventurous for me, imagine been raised in Lagos, Owerri, Kano, Calabar, Enugu, among other beautiful places, so I will say growing up for me was fun” On his love for music and those he draws inspiration from, he stated, “Music for me started a long time ago, I remember my mum used to say as a child, anytime I am crying, she will turned on the radio and immediately I hear the sound of the radio, I stopped crying, so music for me is an inborn talent.” “I love Wande Coal and Drake.

Their style of delivery and punch lines, inspires me a whole lot. Wande Coal especially has influenced my music in such a way, that I will describe my style of songs as Afro-Beat and Afro-Centric.”





Sourced From Nigerian Music