Free music lessons to celebrate 9th annual International Teach Music Week – over 1,000+ locations

Philadelphia/PA USA – The 9th Annual International Teach Music Week is being celebrated Monday, March 20th through Sunday, March 26th. This annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, music stores, private instructors and other music organizations to offer a free lesson or class to new students (both children & adults). This year, over 1,100+ locations in over a dozen countries will participate including the U.S., Australia, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, India, Ireland, Japan, Malta, Mexico, New Zealand, Nigeria, Netherlands, Paraguay, Portugal, the Philippines, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Teach Music Week is celebrated annually during the 3rd week of March. Anyone interested in learning to play an instrument is encouraged to seek out a participating location or musician friend to help get them started. Teach Music Week also invites public, private and charter schools to schedule activities that will encourage more students to sign up for music, band and chorus classes.

Vincent James, co-founder of Keep Music Alive states: “We all know that the biggest hurdle to doing something is often just getting started. With Teach Music Week, we are hoping to inspire a new generation of musicians who will continue reaping the many benefits of playing music, long after the month of March is over.”

Keep Music Alive is honored to welcome the following music brands and organizations as partners for the 8th Annual Teach Music Week: Alfred Music, Casio, Conn-Selmer, D’Addario Foundation, Hungry for Music, Kala Brand Music, Music Nomad, REMO Percussion, Spirit of Harmony Foundation.

Individual locations from chains participating this year include Long & McQuade, Kindermusik, Gymboree Play & Music, Music Together and the legendary School of Rock. Keep Music Alive is also grateful for grant support received from the Les Paul Foundation and Music Nomad’s “One for Music” Program.

For more information or to find participating locations, please visit the website or email info@KeepMusicAlive.org.

———-

Keep Music Alive is a 501(c)(3) arts non-profit with the mission to help more kids (and adults) reap the educational, therapeutic and social benefits of playing music. To support this mission, they created two international music

holidays: Teach Music Week (3rd week in March) and Kids Music Day (1st Friday in October). Each year, Keep Music Alive partners with hundreds of music school and retail locations around the world to celebrate by offering free music lessons and holding numerous community events including open houses, student music performances, instrument petting zoos, community jams, instrument donation drives and more. For more information, please visit the website.

Sourced From Nigerian Music