Over 200 arrests in Kenyan protests against high cost of living

Police in Kenya said they had arrested 238 people during Monday’s violent protests over the cost of living which also saw 31 police officers injured.

Protesters had joined demonstrations in Nairobi and other parts of Kenya on Monday in response to a call by veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga.

It was the first major unrest since President William Ruto took office in September last year, narrowly beating Odinga in an election his rival claims was “stolen”.

Odinga had called for the day of action, blaming the government for the economic woes faced by Kenyans.

They are battling high prices for food and fuel, a plunging currency, and a record drought that has left millions hungry.

Police fired tear gas and water cannon against demonstrators, some of whom were hurling rocks and burning tyres, as well as against Odinga’s motorcade.

On Monday, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua urged the organisers to call off the “mayhem and the chaos,” saying the protests had cost Kenya about $15 million in lost business.

But Odinga has vowed no let-up the action, calling for protests and strikes to be held every Monday until the cost of living comes down.

On Tuesday, the situation had returned to calm in Nairobi.

Sourced from Africanews