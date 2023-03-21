Nigerian Music Legend, Jaigbade Is Dead

An Ilorin-based Dadakuada music legend, Jaigbade Alao, has passed on at the age of 120, Naija News has learnt.

According to reports, Alao died at the wee hours of Monday in his country home in Ilorin, Kwara State capital.

The Dadakuada singer was among the statesmen the state government recently honoured in the maiden edition of its lifetime achievement awards dedicated to different personalities who contributed to the development of the state or the country at various levels/sectors.

Speaking on his death, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq commiserated with the family of the late musician.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye, said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kwara state, I send our condolences to the family of Alhaji Jaigbade Alao and all lovers of his inimitable Dadakuada music worldwide. Alhaji Jaigbade was a legend whose mastery of his genre of music projected the state positively.

“He was also a community leader in his own right. His death has created a void in the chain of great mentors for younger ones who took to his genre of dadakuada music. We beseech Allah to forgive him and grant him Al-jannah Firdaus.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music