EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Afro-pop/R&B singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk set to release his new EP

Nigerian Afro-pop/R&B singer, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk has hinted that he will be dropping his EP anytime soon in-spite of his political appointment as the Senior Special Assistant on tourism and entertainment in Cross River State.

This is coming after Iyanya and Mavin Records artist, Ayra Starr released a new hit song titled ‘Call’.

Nyanya who was a guest on CITY CAFÉ hosted by City FM On-Air-Personality, Melody said he is trying to get his mind together hence the reason he took a break off music.

He also shared his experience while searching for genuine love.

