2Baba donates music studio to OAU

Nigerian award-winning singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, has donated a music studio to the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife.

The singer was present at the inauguration of the studio, which took place on Tuesday.

Photos and videos of the ceremony were shared on the official Instagram page of 2Baba’ music record label, Hypertek Digital.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, in his welcome address, appreciated the singer.

Ogunbodede revealed that OAU now has the best recording studio in any Nigerian university, thanks to 2Baba.

See video of the inauguration below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music