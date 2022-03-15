Thousands protest military coup in Sudan

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Tuesday to denounce the October military coup that plunged the country into further turmoil. Security forces fired tear gas canisters at the anti-coup protesters and also sprayed coloured water. Some protesters picked up the bombs and threw them back at the security forces. Tuesday’s rally was the latest in a series of protests against the military takeover of the civilian-led transitional government. Pro-democracy protesters are calling for an all-civilian government to complete the now-stalled democratic transition. However, the generals insist that they will only hand over power to an elected government. They say elections will be held next year.