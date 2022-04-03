Ebenezer Obey remains a consistent juju musician – Evergreen Musical Company

The Evergreen Musical Company has described legendary juju musician, Ebenezer Obey, popularly known as, “Chief Commander”, as a consistent juju musician whose music cuts across all generations, ethnic groups and social strata.

Its Managing Director, Bimbo Esho, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Sunday in Lagos, congratulated Obey on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

She said that the music giant even at 80 was still adorned in nobility, resilience, strength and wisdom.

Esho said Obey had come up with songs that had been able to stand the test of time, with the highest song recording, 660.

“Ebenezar Obey is recognized today as a very consistent Juju musician and the first Nigerian musician with highest songs (660) recording.

“Like a colossus, he stands adorned in nobility, resilience, strength and wisdom.

“To some, he is seen as a prophet and philosopher with songs that have stood the test of time, others see him as moralist whose music and the teachings therein has kept the moral compass of his people from sinking into oblivion.

“His humility and simplicity continues to adhere him to the hearts of many of his fans and well wishers, we wish him a happy birthday and many years of sound mind,” she said.

Esho noted that Obey had paid his dues beyond mere rhetorics and had contributed significantly to the growth of global entertainment industry.

“Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey’s name still awaits a permanent place in the book of history as a musical epitome of success.

“Congratulations to an evergreen music legend of all time,” she said.

Ebenezer Obey was born April 3, 1942 to an Egba-Yoruba ethnic background family, he is of the Owu subgroup of the Egba in Ogun State.

He began his musical career in the mid 1950s after moving to Lagos and after tutelage under Fatai Rolling-Dollar’s band; he formed a band called “The International Brothers” in 1964, playing highlife-juju fusion.

The band later metamorphosed into, “Inter-Reformers”, in the early 1970s, with a long list of Juju album hits on the West African Decca Musical Label.

Some of his songs are, “Around the World”; “Asiko Mi Ti To”; “Awa Ewe Iwoyi”; “Ema Se Lo”; Edumare Adupe”; Ile Ti Ya” and more.

Sourced From Nigerian Music