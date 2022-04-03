My debut song designed to ease stress — The Therapist

A budding singer, Jacob Evangelista, aka The Therapist, has said his debut single titled, Nack, was melodiously designed to help people ease of stress.

In a statement sent to Sunday Scoop, the singer said, “The song was written to discuss happenings in society. Also, it has a sexual undertone. I believe human has sexual desires. Even when some people are sick or in pains, they still want to have sex, especially when they see a beautiful lady that catches their fancy. The whole idea of the song is to defuse societal pressure and stress.”

Evangelista, who was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone, rose to fame from being a Tik-Tok sensation recording dance moves and skits. He currently has over two million followers on the video sharing app.

Signed to Cribs International, the singer stated that he was confident of making significant impact in the music industry in the course of his career.

Currently a student of Architecture at the Fourah Bay College (University of Sierra Leone), the singer said he is poised to combine his music career and academics seamlessly.

