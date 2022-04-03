Muslims in Karachi break the fast on the first day of Ramadan

Thousands of Muslims broke the fast at mosques in Karachi on Sunday night as the holy month of Ramadan began in Pakistan. But the war in Ukraine, which has sent energy and food prices soaring, has cast a shadow this year on Islam’s holiest month, where large gatherings over food and family celebrations are a tradition. Philanthropists organised ifar community meals at local mosques in Karachi. This is the first Ramadan in Pakistan after two years that have been observed without social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.