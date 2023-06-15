Chloe Bailey Stuns Nigerians with Mesmerizing Cover of Ayra Starr’s ‘Bloody Samaritan’

In a recent musical feat, Chloe Bailey, the renowned American pop singer, mesmerized her audience with a remarkable cover of Ayra Starr’s hit track, “Bloody Samaritan.” With her exceptional vocals and undeniable talent, Chloe brought a fresh perspective to the popular Nigerian song.

The cover by Chloe Bailey, which subtly incorporated elements of Caribbean and Jamaican styles, garnered immense praise from Nigerians. Fans from Nigeria flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for Chloe’s rendition of the song and applauding her musical abilities.

In light of this incredible response, Nigerians are now calling on Don Jazzy, the esteemed CEO of Mavin Records, Ayra Starr’s record label, to collaborate with Chloe Bailey on another remix of “Bloody Samaritan.” Recognized for his remarkable production skills and ability to bring out the best in artists, Don Jazzy is seen as the perfect match to create an outstanding version of the track with Chloe’s unique touch.

Chloe Bailey has gained recognition for her captivating covers of popular songs from across the globe, and this time, she ventured into the realm of Afrobeats. While some skeptics question her intentions, suggesting that she is using Afrobeats to revive her purportedly faltering music career, Nigerians firmly believe that her cover of “Bloody Samaritan” is a beautiful rendition. They are convinced that yet another remix of the song, featuring Chloe Bailey, would undoubtedly be an awe-inspiring masterpiece.

Better late than never!!! This is the remix we never asked for but deserve. — Wọlé Odùwọlé (@woldezzy) June 14, 2023

We need it this night. — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹 𝗝𝗯𝘀𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗵 (@theangeljbsmith) June 14, 2023

Sourced From Nigerian Music