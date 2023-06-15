Will Nigerian Idol pull a surprise Father’s Day live show this Sunday?

Nigerian Idol has held three weeks of brilliant live shows, and the contestants have delivered fantastic performances every week. The show returns this Sunday for the fourth live show in time for Father’s Day, and fans wonder if they should expect a special Father’s Day edition.

This wonderment is not far-fetched since Nigerian Idol has pulled some pretty awesome surprises over the past three years. These surprises have either been gleeful or emotional. So, it begs the question – Are the organisers about to pull yet another surprise, or will it be business as usual this Sunday?

In 2021, Nigerian Idol surprised fans with guest judges almost every other week. The producers crowned it with surprise performances from Cobhams (who took the stage with season 6 winner Kingdom Kroseide) and Chike (who performed alongside runner-up Francis Atela) at the finale.

In 2022, they tugged at everyone’s heartstrings when they surprised Simi with a special birthday celebration on the live show. Perhaps, the best part of the surprise was Adekunle Gold, her superstar and award-winning husband, bringing out her birthday cake with a beautiful song and the sweetest words.

They replicated the magic again just last week Sunday as the producers, co-judges Obi and Simi, Nigerian Idols – Progress Chukwuyem and Kingdom, and the contestants surprised D’banj with a beautiful celebration of his birthday. The legendary performer didn’t predict Kingdom and Progress performing his birthday song. He was thoroughly surprised and delighted.

As Father’s Day comes up this Sunday, fans and commentators wonder if we can expect another surprise and quietly hope the answer is a whooping yes. So over to Nigerian Idol organisers – Is this Sunday going to be a celebration? Tune in to Africa Magic Showcase, Urban or Family, at 7 pm this Sunday to find the answers. If you are stuck outside when the show starts, catch all the live action on the DStv app.

Sourced From Nigerian Music