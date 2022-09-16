You are here
Ayra Starr Shares New Song “Rush” From 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) Album

Village Reporter,

Ayra Starr, the Nigerian singer-songwriter and Afro-pop star, has shared her new song “Rush.” The track will appear on the deluxe edition of Starr’s studio debut 19 & Dangerous. The new deluxe album is out October 14 (via Mavin). Find “Rush” below. Scroll down for the 19 & Dangerous (Deluxe) album artwork.

“‘Rush’ is really a description of where I am at the moment—a place of reflection, zeal and gratitude,” Starr explained in a statement. “E dey rush well well—all that I’ve dreamt of is happening and I’m in the middle of it all, living my dream and it can only get better!”

The original 19 & Dangerous—featuring the Ckay collaboration “Beggie Beggie” and the viral hit “Bloody Samaritan”—arrived in August 2021. Read about the “Beggie Beggie” visual in Pitchfork’s “What to Watch in February 2022: The Best Music Movies, Shows, and Videos.”

