Agreements on transboundary waters in Africa: Do they take climate change into account? New African Development Bank report takes stock

What: Launch of a report on mainstreaming climate change in transboundary water agreements in Africa

Who: Water Development and Sanitation Department of the African Development Bank

When: 21 September 2022, 12:30-14:30 GMT

Where: Virtual – Click here to register

On 21 September 2022, the African Development Bank’s Water Development and Sanitation Department will launch a report entitled “Climate-proofing Transboundary Water Agreements in Africa.”

The report serves as a starting point for adopting a systematic approach to agreements on transboundary waters in Africa. The publication addresses the lack of flexibility in the distribution of water and the management of hydrological variability.

By taking stock of existing agreements on transboundary waters in Africa, the report assesses their management capacity, use and development of water resources, in addition to measuring the impact of climate change in this area on the African continent.

The event will present the findings of the report and feature several speakers from river basin organizations from around the world.

African Development Bank Group