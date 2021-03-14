Yemi Alade Celebrates As She Clocks 32

Popular Nigerian Afro-pop diva, Yemi Alade has shared stunning photos of herself as she clocks 32 on Saturday, March 13, 2021.

The ‘Johnny’ crooner flooded her Instagram feed with photos of her banging body in swimwear and announced to her followers and fans that the best birthday gift she gets this year is reducing her weight to 81kg from 88kg.

The self-proclaimed Mama Africa also described herself as an African queen who is well aware of her power.

Read Also: ”Don’t Be Too Humble” – Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Information Nigeria recalls the Effyzzie Music Group lead recording artist advised her fans via her official Twitter account to try not to be too humble as it could be misinterpreted by people with ill intentions.

See her posts and pictures below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music