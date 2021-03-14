You are here
Men Who Play Loud Music When You Visit Them Are Women Beaters – Actress Inem Peter

Nollywood actress, Inem Peter, has described men who play loud music in their apartments whenever they have female visitors as women beaters.

The movie star took to her Instagram page to share her opinion.

According to the actress, the men intentionally turn on the the volume of the songs they play to the loudest so that the woman’s screams when he is hitting her would be lost in the loud music.

In her words:

Ladies Please Be Careful Of Those Guys That Play Louuuud Music When You Visit Them. They Are Woman Beater. They play the music so loud so people won’t hear when you scream.”

