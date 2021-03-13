Volunteers sought for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021

Are you interested in new experiences and meeting new people? Do you want to learn more about futsal?

If so, volunteering at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ is for you!

We are actively recruiting volunteers for this tournament, which will take place from 12 September to 3 October 2021 in Kaunas, Vilnus and Klaipeda.

We are seeking volunteers to join our various departments, including accreditation, spectator services, transport, and volunteer management. All levels of experience are welcome. Head over to the FIFA Volunteer platform to find out about the different roles available.

We look forward to receiving your application.