Volunteers sought for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021
Are you interested in new experiences and meeting new people? Do you want to learn more about futsal?
If so, volunteering at the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ is for you!
We are actively recruiting volunteers for this tournament, which will take place from 12 September to 3 October 2021 in Kaunas, Vilnus and Klaipeda.
We are seeking volunteers to join our various departments, including accreditation, spectator services, transport, and volunteer management. All levels of experience are welcome. Head over to the FIFA Volunteer platform to find out about the different roles available.
We look forward to receiving your application.
Event information
The FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021™ will take place from 12 September to 3 October 2021.
The venues will be Kaunas, Vilnus and Klaipeda.
As the event will take place in Lithuania, it will be an advantage if you can speak Lithuanian, as only a small number of roles will not require fluency in Lithuanian.
Application information
Applications will be accepted until August.
If your application fits our requirements, you will receive an email confirming that you are eligible to participate for the FIFA Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2021.
