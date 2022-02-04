Wizkid, Davido, D’Banj, Burna Boy, Others Shut Down O2 Arena In London

The London O2 Arena is one of the prestigious concert centres in the world with a number of high-profile superstars who have thrilled and shut down the legendary arena. Your support matters. As historical as the events centre is, Nigerian entertainers from the music industry and comedy have had a number of groundbreaking appearances and shows of their own at the arena. Quite a number of Nigerian superstars have graced the O2 Arena stage some as guest artists others as main headliners. Nigerian music stars that have shutdown O2 Arena. Credit: @wizkidayo @burnaboygram @davido Source: Instagram From the Legendary 2Baba Idibia and D’Banj to more new-school stars like Wikid, Davido and Burna Boy. Davido almost tumbles on stage during performance as fan grabs him, singer’s bouncer comes to the rescue D’Banj Legendary music superstar is one of the Nigerian early headliners of concerts at the O2 Arena. He has had two concerts at the Arena, his first came in 2009 in the Mo’hits days with a sold-out show where he thrilled the audience with several of his hit songs. D’Banj’s second show at the iconic O2 Arena came in 2019 where he dished out energetic performances but he didn’t do this alone this time, he had stars artists like Runtown, Slimcase, Sona, SK, and others. 2Baba Idibia had his Buckwyld and Breathless show at the legendary O2 Indigo Arena in 2011, where he treated his fans with quite a number of his hit songs and amazing performances. Baskemouth emerged as the first Nigerian comedian to have his comedy show Lord of the Ribs at the London O2 Indigo Arena US rapper Wale, Toyin Abraham and hubby, Olamide, Simi, others show up for Wizkid’s concert in Lagos Tiwa Savage – Indigo at the O2 Arena In 2018 former Mavin first lady, Tiwa Savage emerged as the first Nigerian female artist to headline her first major UK concert at the 3,000 capacity Indigo at the O2 Arena tagged the ‘The Savage Tour’ and days before the event, tickets were already sold out. She also had her former Mavin label mates and boss performed at the concert. Watch highlights of the show below: 5. Davido Davido sold out the main bowl of the 20,000 capacity London O2 Arena in 2018, even though some critics said he didn’t actually sell out the arena. The Risky crooner proved his critics wrong when he shared a message where the customer service center confirmed he sold out the venue and performed for 20,000 fans. Burna Boy Burna Boy also shuts down the full capacity London O2 Arena earlier this year, he wowed the fans when he brought Rema on stage to come and thrill the fans with him. Fela, D’Banj, Wizkid, P Square rated among top 10 Nigerian best afrobeats Artistes of all time Wizkid emerged as the first Nigerian artiste to sell out the 20,000 capacity London O2 Arena in May 2018 when he had his Afrorepublik Concert. He has had other sold-out concerts at the arena but his recent Made In Lagos show was the king of all Nigerian artists concert at the O2 Arena, where he gave chance to quite a number of new stars to grace the historical stage. He also had quite a number of international stars perform on the stage with him. Chris Brown, other international stars spotted at Wizkid’s concert Wizkid Made in Lagos concert lived up to its expectations as the singer gave his fans an unforgettable show. The Nigerian music superstar performed classics and much more recent jams from his MIL album. Gabrielle Union, Skepta, Chris Brown feature on the list of international superstars who graced the singer’s concert.

Singer Davido was recently in Abuja for a concert and music lovers turned up in their numbers to watch the 30BG crooner perform A video spotted on social media captured the moment a fan manoeuvred his way to the stage and tried to grab the singer before a bouncer controlled the situation The video sparked different reactions from members of the online community with social media users trolling peeps in Abuja Fans and lovers of singer Davido were treated to a nice time on Sunday, December 19, as they got the chance to watch their favourite music star perform on stage. The singer alongside his 30BG crew members stormed the Transcorp Hilton grounds in Abuja where they thrilled hundreds of fans who had gathered in anticipation. Davido performance interrupted as fan mounts the stage. Davido delivered an energetic performance that lifted the mood of the audience and the music star also serenaded them with some of his old hit records. Wizkid stops bouncer from chasing die-hard fan from the stage, singer dances with him energetically in video Singers Lojay and Mayorkun also showed up at the concert and performed some of their hit singles. Moment fan stormed the stage A video sighted online captured the moment a member of the audience gained access to the stage and tried to pull the singer. Davido’s security detail who was stationed at another end of the stage quickly ran towards him and pushed the fan away. Interestingly, the incident didn’t stall the performance as Davido picked up and continued as if nothing happened. “Why Abuja people dey like this noww.” officialvera101 said: “Abuja people pls don’t injure our king .” engr.likewaleh said: “Abuja people.” richforever said: “OBO Is always on Guard My Boy never lose guard lol.” Fan tells Wizkid to take his girlfriend while singer was performing in Lagos, Nigerians react to viral video 0fancykanu said: “Omo this one Na hoodlums ooo Abeg no injure am ooo.” oluwatoyin1618 said: “Why goats full abuja like this.” US rapper Wale, Olamide, Simi, others show up for Wizkid’s concert in Lagos l. Wizkid is back in Lagos, Nigeria and the music star kicked off a slate of concerts for his fans and supporters. Wizkid’s much-anticipated Livespotx concert went down on Sunday, December 19 and many showed up to watch the MIL singer. US rapper Wale, Olamide, Simi among other colleagues in the music industry shared a stage with Wizkid at the fully-packed concert.

Sourced From Nigerian Music