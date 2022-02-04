South Africa: Nestlé recalls chocolates with glass particles

– Advertisement –





Nestlé has recalled some of its KitKat chocolate bars in South Africa after finding glass particles during safety checks.

Although the food manufacturer has not received any complaints from customers, it is taking preventive action by recalling the affected batches.

In a statement, Nestlé asked customers who had purchased the listed batches to return them.

The batches are:

Nestlé KitKat 2 Finger Milk 36x20g UTZ MB with production codes “13590177”, “13600177”, “13620177”, “13630177”, “13640177”, “20010177” and “20100177” visible on the back of the packaging.

The rest are Mini Bag Milk 32x200g UTZ with production codes “20120177”, “20010177”, “20020177”, “20030177”, “13620177”, “13600177” and “13610177” visible on the back of the packaging.

The statement said anyone who suspects they may have consumed the affected batches has been asked to see a doctor.

Nestlé says it will strengthen its quality checks to ensure such incidents do not happen again.

Nestlé recalls products in other countries

Last month, Nestlé announced the temporary removal of all IDEAL® Evaporated Milk and CARNATION® Tea Creamer off the shelves.

The announcement follows the recent recall of some batches of coagulated Ideal Milk and Carnation Milk products following consumer complaints.

Source: Africafeeds.com