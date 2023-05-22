Why I don’t drink nor smoke – Singer, Small Doctor reveals

Nigerian singer, Temitope Adekunle, popularly known as Small Doctor has revealed that he doesn’t take alcohol nor smoke.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with Beat FM, Lagos.

He said he has been vices-free even before he became famous.

The ‘Penalty’ crooner also said he doesn’t womanize.

Small Doctor said, “I don’t drink, I don’t smoke…I don’t womanize. I don’t have a vice. Trust me.

“No cap. I have been like this since like a decade ago, trust me. Even before I got Visa to any other country.”

He added that he doesn’t indulge in social vices because of his family background.

