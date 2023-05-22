DRC’s education minister impregnates his deputy

Some citizens of the Democratic Republic of Congo(DRC) have taken to social media to express their disgust over reports of Education Minister impregnating his deputy.

Several newspapers are reporting that the Congo minister of Primary Secondary and Technical Education (EPST), Tony Mwaba Kazadi has impregnated his Deputy Minister, Aminata Namasia.

The reports suggest that the minister claims it was an accident at work.

On April 12, 2021, Aminata was appointed National Deputy Minister of primary, secondary and Technical Education in the Democratic Republic Of Congo under Jean-michel Sama Lukonde’s cabinet.

But the media reports suggest that Tony and Aminata have had a love affair going on for quite some time now. This is in spite of the fact that they were both married.

A DRC reporter known as Lungila John was the first to publish the story online.

Citizens reaction

The citizens of DRC have lambasted the minister and his deputy, saying they portrayed bad conduct and showed proof of lack of morals in the country.

“DRC is a country of shame. Aminaata has no education to give any young lady in this county”, a citizen said.

“If Politicians in this county especially Tony and Aminaata wanted to be referred to as excellences honourables, their conducts should have been more excellent and honourable”, said another citizen.

The citizens are demanding that Congo President sets up a committee to look into the matter.

The Deputy Minister Aminaata is reported to have cautioned on social media that although she is a public figure, her privacy must not be invaded.

Source: Africafeeds.com