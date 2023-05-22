You are here
Nigeria busts narcotics worth $1.2m

Nigerian authorities have seized a 30kg consignment of methamphetamine valued at $1.2m.

The substances seized by the anti-nacotics agency was to be shipped to the UK through the main airport in Lagos.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in a statement said the methamphetamine consignment was concealed in powdered custard containers as part of a consolidated cargo going to London.

Suspected drug baron Charles Chinedu Eze and two other people were arrested at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, NDLEA said.

Detectives have also seized Mr Eze’s property in the upmarket Lekki suburb after his personal identification documents were found during a search.

The main suspect reportedly fled the UK in December 2022 after an alleged involvement in a drug-related offence.

