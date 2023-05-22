Famous Nigerian Music Star Seyi Vibes Wishes His Mother Farewell

Famous Nigerian music star Seyi Vibes, known for his melodious lyrics and unique vocal delivery, has recently taken to his Instagram handle to wish his late mother a farewell. In the post, he shared a picture of himself kneeling beside her grave and pouring out his heart in the caption.

The words on the post were heartfelt and emotional. Seyi Vibes wrote “Sorrow to strength, from darkness to light 💡 I find solace by your side Mother 🔐 , I know you are watching over me every day! Iya Oluwaloseyi I pray Almighty ALLAH grant you Aljannah Firdaus 🤲 LOVE OF MY LIFE !!! 🌺❤️❤️❤️❤️🤍”

The post has garnered huge attention on social media, with many fans taking to the comment section to offer their condolences to the singer. Seyi Vibes was overwhelmed with the response and thanked everyone for their love and support during this difficult time.

It is no secret that Seyi Vibes shared a close bond with his mother. The singer recently changed his Instagram display picture and his bio on his verified handle with the inscription, “RestInPeace MUM 🕊️🕯️💐 • RIP sistaMARIAM 🌺💔” which simply depicts his current mood about his family and close ones.

Seyi Vibes is known for his popular songs such as “Normally,” “Bolanle,” and “Okay.” His unique style of music has earned him a huge following among Nigerians and fans worldwide. He has amassed a large fan base due to his authenticity and relatability.

As the music industry continues to evolve in Nigeria, Seyi Vibes has proven to be a consistent and innovative artist, delivering good music that resonates with his audience. His recent post shows that he is not only an amazing artist but also a great son who values the love and support he got from his mother while she was alive.

As Seyi Vibes continues to navigate through this difficult time, we wish him emotional healing, comfort, and strength.

