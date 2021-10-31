”We Hold Women To A Higher Moral Standard Than Men” – OAP Osi Suave

Popular Nigerian on-air personality, Osi Suave, has shared his opinion on the way society holds women to a higher standard than men.

The media personality used popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage and BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 former finalist, Cross as the case study for his argument.

“Person preek dey Snapchat and we all moved on like nothing. But we were dropping think pieces on Tiwa’s tape. I think we are all hypocrites tbh cos it beats me how we hold women to a higher moral standard than men,” the OAP said via his Twitter account.

Sourced From Nigerian Music