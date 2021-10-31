Ghana: 8 dead from suspected outbreak of yellow fever

– Advertisement –





At least eight people have died in Ghana’s Savannah Region from a suspected outbreak of yellow fever.

Laboratory samples have been shipped for confirmation after tests for other viral Haemorrhagic Fevers like Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Zika came out negative.

Health officials said the affected persons are nomads in some communities, north of the country.

In a statement the Ghana Health Service said “The affected persons are nomads in selected communities in West and North Gonja of the region who have never been vaccinated against yellow fever.”

“The disease is presumed to be Yellow Fever and samples have been shipped for final confirmation. Tests for other Viral Haemorrhagic Fevers like Ebola, Lassa, Marburg and Zika are all negative,” the statement added.

– Advertisement –



The Ghana Health Service directed that those who have never been vaccinated against yellow fever should do so immediately.

It also suggested that people should avoid mosquito bites by wearing clothing that cover all parts of the body.

A team of experts has been dispatched to the affected areas to handle the situation.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com