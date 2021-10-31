Home | News | General | 13-year-old Nigerian football star Chinonso Eche shatters three more world records

Chinonso Eche has etched his name further in the Guinness Records after smashing three more world records

The 13-year-old had in 2019 completed most consecutive touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head

He now has the fastest time to 1,000 football touches while balancing a ball on the head: 7 min 46 seconds

A young Nigerian footballer who bagged his first Guinness World Record back in November 2019 has smashed three new world records, Hans India reports.

Chinonso Eche broke three new freestyle records having earlier completed most consecutive football (soccer) touches in one minute while balancing a football on the head with a remarkable 111 touches two years ago.

He had stated that it would not be his last record and now Chinonso has confirmed he meant every word he said.

Chinonso Eche gets three more World Records.

Photo: guinnessworldrecords.com

Source: UGC

According to guinnessworldrecords.com, the 13-year-old Anambara born star now has three new world records:

– Fastest time to 1,000 football touches while balancing a ball on the head: 7 min 46 secs – Most football headers in a prone position in one minute: 233 – Most football touches in a seated position while balancing a ball on the head in one minute: 197

The delighted youngster said:

“Prove to the world that anything is possible when you believe. I’m very happy for the opportunity, and I feel very happy and proud of myself.”

Chinonso can also count on the support of his family, who are proud of his accomplishments.

It was gathered that the chap went into freestyling at the age of eight when his dad showed him some video of Okocha, Messi and Ronadilnho.

The young boy, who prides himself as the best in the freestyling game in Warri, said after seeing the videos, he immediately started practicing.

To ensure he remains at the top of his game, he said he wakes up every day at 4:30am to practice before he sets out for school.

When he was asked which teams he would like to play for, he mentioned clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Super Eagles of Nigeria.

