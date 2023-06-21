Watch Davido Perform “Feel” & “Unavailable” at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Concert

Nigerian singer and Afrobeats star Davido thrilled fans at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ concert.

The singer took to the stage to perform “Feel” and “Unavailable”, two of the many hit songs from his “Timeless” album.

The Juneteenth concert, which was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, was produced by Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment. Celebrated every June 19, the Juneteenth holiday is a federal holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States of America.

Watch:

