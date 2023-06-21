FIFA release 2023 Women’s World Cup official song

The highly anticipated official song for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is nearly here, as Do It Again – BENEE ft. Mallrat is revealed as the title ahead of the anthem’s full release on 29 June.

Performed by two female artists from the host nations, BENEE from Aotearoa New Zealand and Mallrat from Australia, Do It Again embodies the spirit of unity, celebration, and empowerment that characterises the FIFA Women’s World Cup and delivers an unforgettable backdrop for the tournament.

BENEE, the billion-streaming New Zealand alt-pop artist, joins forces with Mallrat, the Australian singer and producer, to create a vibrant and infectious track that will captivate fans worldwide.

In just one month’s time, the two artists will take centre stage to deliver a performance of Do It Again at the Opening Ceremony of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 to be held at Eden Park on 20 July. This performance will set the tone for the unforgettable tournament that lies ahead, starting with co-hosts New Zealand against 1995 winners Norway in Auckland/Tāmaki Makaurau.

“Being a small part of this incredible celebration of women’s sport is an absolute dream come true for me,” said Stella Bennett aka BENEE. “As a keen young football player I just couldn’t have imagined this! I’ve loved the experience of writing a song which I hope reflects my excitement at having the world’s biggest women’s sports event held on my home turf, and I can’t wait to perform Do It Again live with Mallrat at the opening ceremony.”

Grace Shaw aka Mallrat added: “I was so excited when FIFA asked me to be involved in this massive event, alongside BENEE, who is one of my favourite artists and also people. I am really looking forward to this experience and feel super grateful that I get to share it with my friend.”

FIFA’s Creative Entertainment Executive, RedOne, said: “My two loves are football and music – this new FIFA song is the next instalment of our push at FIFA to celebrate and bring the world together for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.”

