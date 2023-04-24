You are here
VIDEO: Man attacks Davido on stage at Timeless concert

Village Reporter,

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, was attacked by a
yet-to-be-identified man while performing on stage at his Timeless concert in
Lagos on Sunday.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner threw a homecoming concert at
Tafawa Belewa Square to celebrate his record-breaking fourth studio album,
‘Timeless’.

 

Midway into the concert, the singer was attacked by an
aggressive attendee who forced his way through the mammoth crowd to the stage.

 

In a video making the rounds on social media, the attacker
could be seen pointing at the singer, who appeared ready to defend himself.

 

Fortunately, the security acted swiftly and bundled the
attacker off-stage.

 

The concert continued after the incident.

 

The Timeless concert is Davido’s first concert since losing
his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident last year.

 

The concert had his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun
State, in attendance

Sourced From Nigerian Music

