VIDEO: Man attacks Davido on stage at Timeless concert

Famous singer, David Adeleke, aka Davido, was attacked by a

yet-to-be-identified man while performing on stage at his Timeless concert in

Lagos on Sunday.

The Omo Baba Olowo crooner threw a homecoming concert at

Tafawa Belewa Square to celebrate his record-breaking fourth studio album,

‘Timeless’.

Midway into the concert, the singer was attacked by an

aggressive attendee who forced his way through the mammoth crowd to the stage.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the attacker

could be seen pointing at the singer, who appeared ready to defend himself.

Fortunately, the security acted swiftly and bundled the

attacker off-stage.

The concert continued after the incident.

The Timeless concert is Davido’s first concert since losing

his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, in a swimming pool accident last year.

The concert had his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun

State, in attendance

Nothing dey happen for VIP o, davido nearly punched the intruder. My 001 was on guard. Na man u be @davido #TimelessConcert pic.twitter.com/gqUo8K9sAY — Ofu ji a n’eme offload (@Omezuo1) April 24, 2023

Sourced From Nigerian Music