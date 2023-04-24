The Music Blog: Davido’s Timeless Concert Sets the Standard: Punctuality, Security, and Epic Performances!

Lagosians love a good time, and Davido’s Timeless Concert was the place to be last night! The event was nothing short of amazing, with everything from the stage to the sound system, and even the food, surpassing expectations. Here are some of the highlights of the show, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!

Building the Stage from Scratch

Davido wanted to make sure that everything was perfect for his fans, so he supervised the building of the stage himself. The singer anticipated a crowd of about 50,000 people, and he wanted to make sure that the stage was built to his specifications. Several video clips showed the artist giving instructions while the project was ongoing.

To all my Fans and Friends, I’m looking forward to seeing you all tomorrow. We have set the stage for a world class show like never before in the city of Lagos. Pull Up! Let’s have a Timeless moment together! #SHUTDOWNTheTBS 🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/E4oaBbAMti — Davido (@davido) April 22, 2023

Look at the kind of stage set up for Davido’s concert on Sunday 🤯, this is the first time invincible screens have ever been used in Nigeria for a concert. I’m super hyped for Sunday 🤩💜 pic.twitter.com/nxkU0MytGN — Wande (@blaccmajek) April 21, 2023

Timeliness and Good Sound System

Davido was punctual for the event, which was a pleasant surprise for concertgoers who have experienced late arrivals from headliners in the past. And unlike previous concerts, where the sound system frustrated performing artists, the Timeless Concert had no such problem. This made the event more fun and livelier, as the audience was able to enjoy Davido’s hit songs without any technical difficulties.

The sound for this Timeless concert is really good. Streaming online and listening on speaker and it’s okay — Omolewa (@FinesseLewa) April 23, 2023

A1 Security

Before the concert, Davido visited the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who assured him of adequate security. And true to the CP’s words, there was adequate security on the ground during the event to safeguard the lives and properties of attendees. So far, there have been no reports of fights or any other form of criminality, despite the huge crowd.

PHOTOS: ‘Security is important’, Davido visits Lagos CP ahead of ‘Timeless’ concert Popular Afrobeats star, Davido, has paid a visit to Lagos Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa ahead of his highly anticipated concert in the state. Read more>>>https://t.co/QabqXFjLbk pic.twitter.com/9VbDmktyW2 — Vanguard Newspapers (@vanguardngrnews) April 18, 2023

Davido talks about his concert in Lagos, security, and the plan to surprise fans with performances from all the artists on the Timeless album pic.twitter.com/qHvxhcaxQw — African Folder (@africanfolder) April 17, 2023

Davido Almost Throws a Punch

While performing, a stage invader found his way on stage and launched aggressively towards Davido. However, the singer stood his ground and held a tight fist. But for the swift intervention of security personnel, the stage intruder may have gone home with a black eye. The young man who was visibly pointing at Davido while being bundled off the stage was later tossed back into the crowd.

Celebrities in Attendance

Davido’s uncle, who is also the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, was present at the concert, as were Nigerian journalist/publisher, businessman, and motivational speaker, Dele Momodu, and legendary afro-juju singer, Sir Shina Peters. Also in attendance was Davido’s cousin and singer, B-Red.

Adeleke Attends Davido’s Timeless Concert In Lagos Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke, attended the Timeless concert of his nephew, Davido. The concert was held on Sunday night at the Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos State. pic.twitter.com/HVlYeRzflh — Punch Newspapers (@MobilePunch) April 24, 2023

All Featured Artists on the Album Present

A major highlight of the event was the fact that Davido flew into Lagos virtually all the artists that were featured on the album. Asake, one of the fast-rising stars in the Nigerian music scene, caused a frenzy among the audience with his surprise presence.

Food Oporrrrr

The concert didn’t ignore the bellies of the attendees, as there was food in surplus. Popular Lagos OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, tweeted about the food saying, “First concert I’ve been to where the food (on the tables) is nice. Hot jollof & chicken, Spaghetti, small chops, suya etc #TimelessConcert Those ‘event halls’ should take note.”

First concert I’ve been to where the food (on the tables ) is nice . Hot jollof & chicken , Spaghetti , small chops , suya etc #TimelessConcert . Those “event halls “ should take note 😏 — Gbemi O-O (@GbemiOO) April 23, 2023

Electric Dance Moves

Content creators, Kie Kie, Mr Macaroni, and dancer, Softmadeit, were on the ground to thrill the crowd with electrifying dance moves, which made the audience ecstatic.

