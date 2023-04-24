The Music Blog: Davido’s Timeless Concert Sets the Standard: Punctuality, Security, and Epic Performances!
Lagosians love a good time, and Davido’s Timeless Concert was the place to be last night! The event was nothing short of amazing, with everything from the stage to the sound system, and even the food, surpassing expectations. Here are some of the highlights of the show, so sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride!
Building the Stage from Scratch
Davido wanted to make sure that everything was perfect for his fans, so he supervised the building of the stage himself. The singer anticipated a crowd of about 50,000 people, and he wanted to make sure that the stage was built to his specifications. Several video clips showed the artist giving instructions while the project was ongoing.
Timeliness and Good Sound System
Davido was punctual for the event, which was a pleasant surprise for concertgoers who have experienced late arrivals from headliners in the past. And unlike previous concerts, where the sound system frustrated performing artists, the Timeless Concert had no such problem. This made the event more fun and livelier, as the audience was able to enjoy Davido’s hit songs without any technical difficulties.
A1 Security
Before the concert, Davido visited the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Idowu Owohunwa, who assured him of adequate security. And true to the CP’s words, there was adequate security on the ground during the event to safeguard the lives and properties of attendees. So far, there have been no reports of fights or any other form of criminality, despite the huge crowd.
Davido Almost Throws a Punch
While performing, a stage invader found his way on stage and launched aggressively towards Davido. However, the singer stood his ground and held a tight fist. But for the swift intervention of security personnel, the stage intruder may have gone home with a black eye. The young man who was visibly pointing at Davido while being bundled off the stage was later tossed back into the crowd.
Celebrities in Attendance
Davido’s uncle, who is also the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, was present at the concert, as were Nigerian journalist/publisher, businessman, and motivational speaker, Dele Momodu, and legendary afro-juju singer, Sir Shina Peters. Also in attendance was Davido’s cousin and singer, B-Red.
All Featured Artists on the Album Present
A major highlight of the event was the fact that Davido flew into Lagos virtually all the artists that were featured on the album. Asake, one of the fast-rising stars in the Nigerian music scene, caused a frenzy among the audience with his surprise presence.
Food Oporrrrr
The concert didn’t ignore the bellies of the attendees, as there was food in surplus. Popular Lagos OAP, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, tweeted about the food saying, “First concert I’ve been to where the food (on the tables) is nice. Hot jollof & chicken, Spaghetti, small chops, suya etc #TimelessConcert Those ‘event halls’ should take note.”
Electric Dance Moves
Content creators, Kie Kie, Mr Macaroni, and dancer, Softmadeit, were on the ground to thrill the crowd with electrifying dance moves, which made the audience ecstatic.