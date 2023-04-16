Unknown Gunmen Raid Southern Nigeria’s Kaduna Community, Kill 20

By Charles Nwoke

Unidentified gunmen on Saturday night overran the Sankwab community of the Atyap Chiefdom of Zango-Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State, killing at least twenty residents.

Many houses were also destroyed while properties worth millions of naira were razed by the hoodlums, who swooped the community in a commando-like technique.

The Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, corroborated the attack but was silent on the casualty toll.

However, a source said the hoodlums, believed to be Fulani militia around 10.00 pm Saturday, stormed the community, shooting sporadically at anything in sight, killing no fewer than 20 people while the locals scampered for their lives.

But it was gathered that the quick response from the military in repelling the attacks saved the situation.

The Commissioner, while reacting to the latest killings in Southern Kaduna, said the military informed the state government that several lives were lost.

He said in a statement, titled, ‘Several lives lost in Runji village of Zangon Kataf LGA…El-Rufai condemns killings,’ released to newsmen on Sunday, said that preliminary report also informed the state government that the attack left scores of residents injured while an unspecified number of houses were burnt.

The Commissioner quoted the state governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai to have condemned the renewed attack and condoled with victims’ families during the attack.

He said, “The military has informed the Kaduna State Government of an attack in Runji village, Zangon Kataf LGA, in which several lives were lost on Saturday night.

“The preliminary report further informed the government that the attack also left some residents injured and an unspecified number of houses burnt down in the community.

“According to the report, troops had a fierce encounter with the attackers and are still in the general area.

“While waiting for a detailed report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai who received the preliminary report in the early hours of Sunday has condemned the killings as unacceptable and unjustifiable.

“The Governor condoled the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

“The Kaduna State Government will update the public on the incident as soon as detailed reports are received from the security agencies.”