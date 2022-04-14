Top Nigerian Newspapers Headlines For Today, Thursday, 14th April, 2022

Advertisement

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspapers headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 14th April 2022

The Federal Government has said preliminary reports have shown that dislodged Boko Haram terrorists and bandits were behind the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28, 2022.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the two criminal groups collaborated to carry out the terror attack on the passenger train.

He made these known while addressing State House reporters alongside the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (rtd) after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mohammed stated that the Federal Government was already tackling the activities of terrorists in the North West and also investigating the terror attack.

The minister had earlier interrupted Magashi when asked to provide information on the perpetrators of the train attack.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday swore in new commissioners for the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) as well as the National Population Commission (NPC).

The commissioners were sworn in shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News recalls all the commissioners had earlier been screened and confirmed by the Senate following their appointment by the President.

The member representing Onitsha north/south federal constituency of Anambra in the House of Representatives, Lynda Ikpeazu has submitted that Nigeria has become a failed state.

She made the submission while speaking during Wednesday’s plenary about security challenges in the country following a motion sponsored by the legislator representing Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke federal constituency of Plateau, Yusuf Gagdi.

The motion follows the recent attack on some Plateau communities in which over 100 persons were killed, others injured and several properties destroyed.

Ikpeazu in her submission said the buck for everything ends on the table of President Muhammadu Buhari, adding that it seems the Nigerian leader is unable to deal with the situation.

She lamented that not a day passes by in Nigeria without terrorists, bandits and other criminals killing one person or attacking a community and the security agencies appear overwhelmed.

She ended her contribution by reiterating that Nigerians are now at the mercy of the criminals and the country is a failed state right now.

2023 presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed why Nigeria needs him to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

The All Progressive Congress, APC National Leader spoke on Wednesday during a one-day parley between current Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the APC-led States, Naija News understands.

Speaking at the event with the theme ‘The Legislature, Changing times and Nigeria’s Democratic Journey’, which was hosted by Lagos Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, Tinubu said the country is in dire need of a courageous leader to effect drastic changes that will bring revenue and build the nation.

The former Governor of Lagos State boasts of himself as that man Nigeria needs to take charge of the wheel of progress.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday disclosed that over 1.8 million permanent voter cards have been printed and ready for collection ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja at a media conference.

He called on political parties in the country to adhere to the timetable of the commission, adding that only 10 political parties have notified INEC of its primaries.

The INEC chairman called on the remaining parties to do the needful and for all the parties to strictly follow the electoral laws and other guidelines.

Some members of the House of Representatives have asked the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj. General Babagana Monguno, and the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi, to immediately resign over the continuous killings in the country.

Naija News reports that Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) made the call during the deliberation of two motions on matters of urgent public importance during Wednesday’s plenary.

The motions were moved by Hon. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) and Hon. John Dyegh (PDP, Benue) over the killing of people in various communities in their constituencies by suspected terrorists in the last four days.

Kumo stated that the two appointees should resign for failing to tackle the activities of terrorists in the North West and the North Central regions of the country.

He wondered why the President continued to retain the National Security Adviser despite his continued failure to change the security situation for the better.

Nigeria’s Statistician-General of the Federation, Simon Harry, is dead.

His death was confirmed on Wednesday by the Director, Communication and Public Relations Department, Ichedi Joel barely 48 hours after the agency debunked earlier rumours of his demise.

He said in a phone conversation, “Yes, it is true, it’s been confirmed that he is dead.”

Unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked a police station located in Atani, the headquarters of Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State.

It was gathered that the gunmen launched the attack on the police facility around 1:30 am on Wednesday.

A further report had it that four police officers were killed in the attack.

Since the emergence of Charles Soludo as the Governor of Anambra State there had been series of attacks on police and government facilities in the state.

Meanwhile, the spokesman of the state police command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, has confirmed the development.

The Federal Government has claimed that Peter Nwachukwu, husband to the late popular gospel musician, Osinachi Nwachukwu, has another wife outside wedlock.

Naija News had earlier reported that the husband wedded his other wife in a church but hid the union from Osinachi’s family.

The romance which began before Nwachukwu sought Osinachi’s hand in marriage was believed to have gone awry after the woman bore a child.

In an interview on NTA’s Good Morning Nigeria on Wednesday, Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, said that Mr Nwachukwu, who had since been arrested, married the lady in secret.

She said one of their children found an old picture hidden in his father’s room and exposed the secret to them, adding that the late singer had no bank account of her own as all her proceeds were mismanaged by their father.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has described the new national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a grandfather of the National Assembly.

Lawan in his submission on Wednesday said Senator Adamu is more than a father to the Senate for his many roles and contributions to the development of the democratic institution and Nigeria as a whole.

Naija News reports Lawan made the submission during the valedictory session for Adamu and two other colleagues; Senator Abubakar Kyari (Borno North); and Senator Hassan Mohammed (Zamfara North).

As earlier reported by Naija News, Adamu and Kyari turned in their resignations as legislators on Tuesday to take up the new responsibilities of National Chairman and Deputy National Chairman (North) of the APC respectively.

Commending the massive contributions of Senator Adamu, Lawan said though he would be missed in the Senate Chambers, they would still be in constant touch through other political activities.

He wished him well in his new role as the APC National Chairman.

Those are the top Nigerian newspapers headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.

Sourced From Nigerian Music