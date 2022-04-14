Raids in Central Nigeria: 4,800 villagers have already fled their homes

Approximately 4,800 people have fled their homes in Central Nigeria following the deadly attacks last Sunday, according to a government spokesperson.

Groups of gunmen on motorcycles overran five villages of Plateau state shooting people in every direction and burning houses during the weekend, killing more than 100 people. People fled from Kyaram, Gyambau, Dungur, Kukawa and Shuwaka where the assaults took place and Nneka Ikem Anibeze, spokesperson for the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs said the majority of the displaced are women and children.

Nigeria’s Minister of Information declared, these armed criminal gangs are working with Islamist extremist rebels which have been spreading terror for the last decade in the North of the country. Confirming for the first a collaboration that security analysts have warned of.

Acting likewise, these “bandits” are conducting mass abductions from schools, loot villages and kill those who resist or whose families cannot pay the ransom.

Although President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted vowing “no mercy” for these criminals, criticism is mounting as insecurity increases.

Authorities have announced the immediate sending of basic necessities, such as food, water and blankets for the recent displaced.

