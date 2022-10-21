Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday 21st October 2022

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 21st October 2022

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the date and time for the inauguration of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

A statement made available to Naija News on Thursday evening by the Director, Media & Publicity, Tinubu-Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga confirmed that the inauguration will be done on Friday, 21st October 2022.

He added that the inauguration will be done by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House Banquet Hall in Abuja on Friday afternoon.

The event will also feature the unveiling of the action plan for Nigeria by the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The federal government of Nigeria has stated that it has not taken a final decision on the proposal to ban commercial motorcycles popularly called Okada in the country.

The clarification was given by the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, while speaking in Abuja at the annual strategic stakeholders’ summit of the Amalgamated Commercial Tricycle & Motorcycle Owners, Repairs & Riders Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN).

Naija News recalls back in July 2022, the federal government revealed that it is considering banning the use of motorcycles, popularly known as okada across the country.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, gave the hint while addressing newsmen after a meeting of the National Security Council (NSC).

He submitted that an investigation carried out showed that okada was used for illegal activities across the country including banditry and helping criminals to execute their nefarious activities.

However, Adegoroye in an update has now declared that the ban is yet to be effective and no final decision has been taken on the matter.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu on Thursday said he can not speak on the commitment of some presidential aspirants of the party to the presidential ambition of Bola Tinubu.

Adamu stated this while reacting to the silence of some presidential aspirants in the party who were defeated by Tinubu in the June 8 presidential primary.

Some presidential aspirants like Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan and former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi have not been committed to the activities of the party since their loss of the presidential ticket.

While Osinbajo was excluded from the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the ruling party, Lawan and Amaechi were appointed as advisers in the new list released on Wednesday night.

The development came as Adamu recalled with displeasure, the state of affairs of the party when he assumed the reins in March this year.

Adamu while speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Thursday further stated that reconciliation is still ongoing.

The APC National Chairman added that the ruling party is talking to the presidential aspirants ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari on Thursday noted that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari may not have met the expectations of Nigerians.

President Buhari’s wife said the All Progressives Congress-led government may not have met it because Nigerians have many expectations.

Aisha made this claim during an interview with the BBC, adding that this is why she apologized to Nigerians.

Recall that the first lady a few weeks ago had apologized to Nigerians over the state of things in the country.

Aisha apologized during the special prayers she organised on October 1 to celebrate the 62nd anniversary of the country’s independence.

The First Lady when asked about the area she thought the Buhari administration has failed, said she didn’t follow the government programmes.

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has sacked the Sole Administrator of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa.

Naija News understands Akwa was appointed as the NDDC boss in 2020.

His sack was confirmed in a statement dated 20th October 2022, and signed by the Director of Press, Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, Patricia Deworitshe, which also has it that President Buhari approved the constitution of a new management team and Governing Board of the NDDC.

It was stated that Mr. Akwa was brought in as an interim administrator for the duration of the commission’s forensic audit which has now been concluded.

The Board nominees will be announced later after the National Assembly has confirmed their nomination.

Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force has revealed why its men disrupted the ongoing peaceful match in memory of victims of the EndSARS protest at the Lekki toll gate today.

Naija News reports that the security agents on Thursday morning fired teargas to disperse journalists and protesters at Lekki Tollgate.

A reporter with Arise TV, Oba Adeoye who had joined his colleagues in covering the event was reportedly harassed and manhandled by police operatives today.

Though it was confirmed to Naija News that the journalist is safe and fine.

Notable personalities, the likes of 2023 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, Singer, Folarin Falana (Falz), Debo Adedayo ( Mr. Macaroni), among others were sighted on the protest ground this morning.

Reacting, however, to the interference of the policemen at the Lekki Toll Gate, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, via his Twitter handle, revealed that tear gas was fired after some of the protesters violated law and order and began mounting the toll complex.

The action according to Hundeyin is a threat to the existing law and order in the area.

The Lagos Police mouthpiece, however, for emphasis noted that no baton or any form of physical contact was made with the protesters.

The Chief Whip of the Nigerian Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reconsider the decision on appealing the judgement that released the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

The Federal Government had earlier on Thursday, dragged Nnamdi Kanu to the Supreme Court following an order of the Court of Appeal freeing the IPOB leader.

Reacting to that, Kalu, in a video clip he shared on his verified Facebook page, pleaded with the federal government to rather pursue a political solution in the case of the detained IPOB leader.

A former Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini has disclosed that politicians will have a hard time rigging the 2023 elections.

This is as he revealed some of the measures put in place by INEC including one which he described as a ‘Dinosaur experience’ to have a credible election in Nigeria come 2023.

Igini said apart from some of the measures he mentioned, there are other unknown steps already taken by the electoral umpire to make the 2023 election free, fair and credible.

The former INEC official said politicians thinking of rigging their way to power in 2023 are in for a shock.

Naija News reports he made the submissions on Thursday during an interview appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Igini pointed out that section 47 of the new Electoral Act is a major enablement that will block many loopholes usually used by politicians to rig elections.

The Federal Government has reversed the 10% tariff hike on voice and data services announced months ago.

The government through the Nigerian Communications (NCC) in a statement released on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, ordered the reversal of the implementation of the newly approved data and voice tariff hike.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in Nigeria, Isa Ali Pantami, maintained that the proposed tariff hike if approved and implemented as quoted by the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, headed by Zainab Ahmed, will further threaten the livelihood of the citizens who have suffered a series of life difficulties already.

While acknowledging that the tariff increase was in line with the mandates of the Commission as provided by the Nigerian Communications Act, 2003, and other extant Regulations and Guidelines, the commission said the implementation of the proposed increase has been halted.

United Kingdom Prime Minister, Liz Truss has resigned from her position.

Naija News reports that Truss made the announcement known on Thursday. Her resignation as the Conservative Party leader is coming barely six weeks after coming into office.

Trus, who was the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, said she would stay on until a successor is chosen in the next week.

Truss succeeded Boris Johnson who resigned from his appointment in July over a series of scandals. She was UK’s third female PM after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.

