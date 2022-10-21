Life is hard in Nigeria – Reality TV star Hermes cries out as he shares his experience with ‘sapa’

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Hermes Iyele has shared his ‘sapa’ (a term used in Nigerian Pidgin English to describe a state of being extremely broke or poor) experience has he cries out over the high cost of living in Nigeria.

Hermes who recently reunited with Davido shared a video and he lamented over the rising cost of items in Nigeria which has left him broke. According to him since he got out of the BBNaija house, things have been very expensive to purchase. He noted that sapa is everywhere as things are unnecessarily costly and even ordering things online is exorbitant as well.

‘Since I got out of Big Brother Naija house, things have been expensive, things will just go up and e no go ever, ever come down again.’ He lamented in the video

He went on to ask his fans how they are coping as life has become hard for him. Hermes shared the video with the caption:

‘Sapa dey everywhere o Things are just unnecessarily expensive. How are you guys coping?’

Why people love Hermes Iyele

While in the house, Hermes was one of the most beloved housemates.

The reality star fast won the hearts of Nigerians with his hustling spirits.

There was no doubt that Nigerians love people who hustle and take up multiple tasks to make a living.

Hermes is one of such as he had been sighted in several Nigerian artists’ music videos.

Many were surprised to know that the reality star was among the dancers for Davido and Focalistic ‘Ke Star’ remix, Burna Boy’s Vanilla, Zinoleesky’s Kilofeshe, and Buju’s Finesse music videos.

This new revelation had made many fall in love with the reality star.

Nigerians compared him to Shine ya eyes reality star, Liquorose who was also a dancer.

Hermes opens up on the origin of his name

Kemi Filani news recalls Hermes had opened up on the origin of his name.

Hermes stated that he and his siblings were named after gods.

The performance artist, during one of his post-eviction interviews, said his father named all four of them after different gods.

He declared ‘Hermes’ is not a stage name but what his father gave him at birth.

“My father named us four after gods. My two brothers are Akhnaton and Kuthumi, while my sister is Isis. Hermes is my real name,” he said.

Hermes is an Olympian deity in ancient Greek religion and mythology and it is considered the herald of the gods.

He is also considered the protector of human heralds, travellers, thieves, merchants, and orators.

Sourced From Nigerian Music