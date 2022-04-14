You are here
Tion Wayne shares photos from Nigerian streets, video snippet of collaboration with Pheelz

Dennis Junior ‘Tion Wayne’ Odunwo, whose grandfather is from Nigeria, posted a few photos and videos on his Instagram page while visiting his grandfather’s neighborhood in Nigeria.

He posted videos of himself trying local Nigerian cuisine and mingling with the guys on the street.

In another video, he teased a forthcoming collaboration with Pheelz, a sensational Nigerian singer and music producer.

