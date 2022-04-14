Tion Wayne shares photos from Nigerian streets, video snippet of collaboration with Pheelz
Dennis Junior ‘Tion Wayne’ Odunwo, whose grandfather is from Nigeria, posted a few photos and videos on his Instagram page while visiting his grandfather’s neighborhood in Nigeria.
He posted videos of himself trying local Nigerian cuisine and mingling with the guys on the street.
In another video, he teased a forthcoming collaboration with Pheelz, a sensational Nigerian singer and music producer.
See video below;