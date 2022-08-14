This Won’t Be My Last Post – Singer, Classic B Writes, Reveals He Has Been Poisoned

Classic B, a Nigerian singer, has disclosed that he is currently hospitalized.

On Saturday, August 13, 2022, the young artist posted on his Twitter page to let people know about it.

He claimed to have been poisoned, but he withheld the names of the suspected parties and the method of poisoning.

Meanwhile Classic B prayed in his Tweet on Saturday afternoon that his post won’t be his last.

He tweeted; ”I have been poisoned and at the hospital. This will not be my last post in Jesus name”

Nevertheless, about four months ago, Ghgossip reported that Nigerian singer Tolulope Ajayi better known by his stage name T-Classic has been hospitalized and battling for his life.

The news of his hospitalization was announced by popular Instagram blog, Gossipmilltv. According to GossipmillTv, the 24-year-old singer was poisoned while hanging out with his friend on Sunday night.

He could be seen on the hospital bed grunting in pain. Watch video below;

