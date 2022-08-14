Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo goes emotional as she walks down the aisle [Video]

It was all shades of Glamour and Joy as Powerhouse Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo and her Husband, Pastor Blessed of Water Brooks Church, tied the knot in a church ceremony, yesterday, August 13.

This comes a day after the couple celebrated their traditional marriage ceremony in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The white wedding also held in Port-Harcourt had friends, family, colleagues, and celebrities such as Banky W, Adesua Etomi, Moses Bliss, Waje, Joe Praize, Pita Sings, and Many Others in attendance.

The Eezee Conceptz family also graced the wedding including Label boss, Eezee Tee, Judikay, and GUC.

See Video of emotional moment the singer walked down the aisle below:

