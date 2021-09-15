The Music And Genius Of Fela Kuti: Remembering Nigeria’s Afro Beat Maverick 24 Years On 

LAGOS, Nigeria — During his lifetime, Nigerian musician and political activist Fela Anikilopa Kuti, who died on Aug. 2, 1997, was a human force of nature who redefined Africa’s music scene.

He married 27 women at once on Feb. 20, 1978, who were his bandmates, but rendered homeless a year before after the military destroyed his self-declared Kalukuta Republic in Lagos.

The source of his tribulations, especially with successive Nigerian military regimes, was his gifted voice, which he used as a weapon to arouse political and social awareness, recording more than 50 albums in the process.

“The Black Panther ideology of Black nationalism and socialism in the United States influenced his music,” Ola Balogun, a Nigerian filmmaker and Fela’s close friend, told Zenger News.

“Through his music, which was mostly critical of White supremacy, he parodied and condemned the successive military dictatorships in Nigeria.”

He encouraged Africans to recover their self-reliance and pride as countries across the continent gained independence from colonial masters in the 1960s, said Femi Kuti, Fela’s oldest son and leader of the Positive Force band.