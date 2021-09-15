Singer Terry Apala Robbed In Lagos Traffic

Nigerian singer, Terry Apala and his music crew have been robbed while stuck in traffic in Lagos state.

The singer whose real name is Terry Alexandar Ejeh took to Instagram on Tuesday to narrate his ordeal in the hands of the traffic robbers on Monday night.

The 32-year-old Afrobeats and Apala musician wrote:

“Bitter experience tonight, got robbed just now with my guys on the third mainland bridge. I hope they survived the injury.”

Terry Apala further disclosed that the robbers broke the glass of his car to rob him and his crew of valuables worth N700,000.

The singer also lamented the helplessness of those who stood by to watch as they were being robbed.

