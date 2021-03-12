The Greatest Striker Partnership in football History

In a football world dominated by tactics and the manager’s favourite 4-4-2 formation is becoming a thing of the past. The geometrics of the beautiful game have insistently evolved over the years of trial and error and conventional strike partnerships are difficult to come by in modern footballing.

Football managers right now have been coming up with formations that suit the players at the same time coming up with a good balance.

Even though modern day football managers prefer to be more dynamic, back in the days, managers will just go with strikers along with midfielders that will be feeding the gunmen. Well, let’s take a quick look at the greatest partnership in football history.

Andy Cole, Dwight Yorke (Manchester United)

This partnership was very prolific and clinical in front of goal and it has been a wonderful ride for them. They were actually a match made in heaven. They played massive roles in leading Manchester United to a glory 1999 cup treble under Sir Alex Ferguson

This duo bagged a magnificent 53 goals in all competition making the Red Devils the best team in the world. And up to this very day, Manchester United carries that fear factor with them.

Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp (Arsenal)

Talk of a team that went all season unbeaten, these were the men that contributed massively to that record. Henry and Bergkamp made Arsenal to become one of the best teams in the world and their partnership was electrifying that everyone would make time to watch the Gunners playing.

The defenders could not get the best of this energetic striking force and they always play for each when the team is attacking. The same applies when they were defending, they were always hungry to win the ball and attack it to their opponent. Highbury became a fortress all because the gunners were firing.