It’s now a norm that Premier League champions will fail spectacularly in defending the title. Let alone pulling up the same performance that they did the previous season, some think it complacency rather. Well, only best australia online casino players are the ones who can give us a fair assessment of what will be really going on.

Well, even though that might be the case, we have come up with the worst title defences in Premier League history.

Manchester City 2014-15

If we are to carry a survey of all the worst Premier League title defence then we will surely stumble on numerous reasons. If you are to compare a Manchester City side that ran riot winning the league and the one that came thereafter, then you can truly believe that there is a level of complacency everywhere. After winning the league the previous season, Manuel Pellegrini was boosted with a good transfer budget to strengthen his team but it didn’t work out for him and his side to defend the title again.

Leicester City 2016-17

Leicester City pulled quite a show when they won the Premier League as an underdog. It was quite a season for them, with the likes of Jamie Vardy scoring goals for fun, it solely deserved after all. Excitingly, one would wonder what really happened to the mighty Foxes who were going for blood with every team that they played with.

Blackburn 1995-96

Blackburn Rovers was one of the Premier League teams that have a couple of titles in their cabinet. The final day of 1995-96 Premier League season saw them winning the league. However, their fall from the top was dismal and it raised many eyebrows.

Well, most believed that the move by Kenny Dalglish to be the Director of Football was a major factor in the team’s morale. Dalglish was a coach that would always get the best out of meilleur jeu casino players. And his absence from the dressing room killed the team.