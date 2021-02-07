You are here
The Goat Of All Nigerian Soups Clueless Buhari Asking For Skincare Routine Funny Tweets We Saw From Nigerians Today
Entertainment Lifestyle 

The GOAT of all Nigerian soups, Clueless Buhari, Asking for skincare routine | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Village Reporter ,
The Goat Of All Nigerian Soups Clueless Buhari Asking For Skincare Routine Funny Tweets We Saw From Nigerians Today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Too many surprises…

2.

Who else agrees?

3.

Lol @ I watched it first

4.

Lol… What is this tweet??

5.

K

6.

Bookmarked!

7.

Where’s the lie?

8.

It’s always the audacity for us!

9.

People will sample your tweet too.

10.

Okay, judge Judy!

The Goat Of All Nigerian Soups Clueless Buhari Asking For Skincare Routine Funny Tweets We Saw From Nigerians Today

Michael is a dynamic writer who is still exploring the nuances of life and being human. When I’m not writing, I’m out with friends or spending nice time alone watching movies or TV Shows.
Michael is available on Twitter and Instagram @TheMichaelFaya

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email