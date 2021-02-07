Actress Lupita Nyong’o Dances To Wizkid’s Song, Joro (Video)

Hollywood actress, Lupita Nyong’o became a topic of discussion on Twitter after she posted a video of herself dancing to Wizkid’s hit song, Joro.

The Kenyan-Mexican actress appeared to have resurrected the long forgotten challenge associated with the song.

Popular entertainer, DJ Neptune had initiated the challenge right after the song was released in 2019.

Partaking in the challenge, Nyong’o placed an orange on her head while she showed off her incredible dance moves in the video she shared.

The film star was seen whining her waist to the mid-tempo dance tune.

Sharing the video on the micro-blogging site, the 38-year-old actress wrote;

“Very late to the party but I brought my juice.”

Read Also: Hollywood Actress, Lupita Nyong’o Rocks Nigerian Asoebi To Lagos Party

Watch the video below: