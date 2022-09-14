Synopsis of Stunner’s 2020 Review Song

For the past few years, starting 2018, yearly reviews have been introduced and made a part and parcel of Stunner’s music. In these reviews, he discusses major issues that came up in the upper west music scene throughout the musical year. He discusses both good and bad sides of the Industry for the past one year that needs to be remembered, perhaps for fun or for the lessons in them.

On 8th January 2021, Stunner again released the latest editions of these reviews dubbed 2020 review. This edition was produced by the vibrant Wizybeatz and was released on his official YouTube channel.

This year’s edition caught the attention of many people because of the nature of issues that were captured in the song. Memorable moments of the year ranging from covid-19, tragic deaths that occured, musical beefs, awards, musical concerts as well as reality shows were discussed.

In this 2020 review, Stunner discussed issues of global interest such as the all popular corona virus, the black lives matter chaos in the United States as well as the Endsars brouhaha in Nigeria. He again went ahead to recall popular beefs that occurred in the industry and he did not forget to mention that of Gally and Sambwoy, Made In Wa and Meet My People Concert, and the confusion between himself and Gamebwoy Waaluu. He also mentioned of the beef between himself and Rekordz that got the entire region monitoring. Other beefs Stunner touched on includes that of Dokara, Derry Gee, Bra Ike and Napoleon Derry on PRUMAS Awards and that of Team Mikar, Eddylee and hot issues crew on PRUMAS Dinner

Stunner also talked about the arising situations of all reality shows. He recalled the sarcastic moment when Gally was congratulated before his auditions to the MTN Hitmaker. He further disclosed that he will be representing the upper west region in the next Hitmaker reality show. On the issue of north got talent, Stunner praised Reezybwoy for his massive performance and finally declared that he was his favorite contestant. Touching on the ongoing chop da mic contest on Sagani TV, Stunner again praised the performance of his all-time rival, Rekordz and declared that it will be an absolute cheat if Rekordz is not declared the eventual winner.

Coming to the many deaths that occurred, Stunner recalled the shocking death of Ex-President JJ- Rawlings. He came down to the region and recounted the tragic death his of fellow musicians, Flex and Linkman both of blessed memory. The tragic moment of the song that got many crying out loud is the moment Stunner recalls the sudden tragic death of his biological father who passed away on the 6th of December 2020. Stunner held his Lonely Road EP listening which both his father and mother were present at the Wa regional library conference room after which he had a successful peace concert at the Wa Jubilee Park, two days after which his beloved and supportive father, Mr. Abdul Mumuni Yakubu, who was also the Nadowli-Kaleo district education director passed away.

Stunner remains one of the most vibrant and promising arts from Northern Ghana and has shown great signs of a successful year ahead with massive projects such as his unreleased Lonely Road EP and a big collaboration with the fastest rising tamale youngster, Fad Lan also known as young bull.

Originally posted 2021-01-15 15:05:19.

Sourced From Nigerian Music