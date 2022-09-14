What: The Africa Green Hydrogen Forum

Who: The Green Hydrogen Organization (GH2) in collaboration with the African Development Bank

When: 26 and 27 September 2022

Where: Sofitel Hotel Ivoire, Abidjan, and virtual via Zoom – By invitation only

The Africa Green Hydrogen Forum will discuss the role of green hydrogen development in Africa’s decarbonization agenda, its market potential, export opportunities, and policies and technology that are required to make its deployment in Africa a success. There will also be discussions on green hydrogen targets for member countries of the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance ahead of COP 27.

This hybrid event will bring together senior government officials from the Africa Green Hydrogen Alliance member countries (Egypt, Kenya, Mauritania, Namibia, South Africa), as well as other selected countries’ technocrats who oversee green hydrogen development.

Other participants include private companies from outside the continent that are already active in various areas of the hydrogen value chain; these institutions include the Green Hydrogen Partnership, Hydrogen Europe, and a wide range of green hydrogen project developers. Development partners such as the German development agency GIZ, the International Energy Agency, the European Investment Bank, and IRENA will also be in attendance.

