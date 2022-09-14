Shatta Wale Jams To Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ Song Which Features Asake

In a circulated video, Shatta Wale was seen happily jamming to ‘Bandana’ a song composed by Fireboy DML which features Asake.

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr popularly known as ‘Shatta Wale’ was seen in the viral video singing the song word for word and he even went ahead to refer to the song as his best song of the year.

‘Bandana’ is a song composed a Nigerian artist Fireboy DML, which features and also a Nigerian. He is signed to the record label, YBNL Nation, owned by a Nigerian superstar. His breakthrough came when he met with Olamide with his single “Jealous”.

The song which was a mixture of percussion, guitar riffs, and traditional drums made Fireboy DML known, and since then he has become superb in his music career.

Adedamola Adefolahan, known professionally as Fireboy DML has returned to the music scene with another masterpiece titled “Bandana” produced by P.Priime.

This time around, he teams up with labelmate, Ahmed Ololade Asake known professionally as Asake Music or Mr. Money. However, this is a follow-up to Fireboy’s recent hit song, Playboy, and also a follow-up to Asake’s recent single, PBUY.

According to Shatta Wale, this is his best song for 2022 and beyond.

